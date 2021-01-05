Budget Session Part 1 Expected To Be Held From January 29

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the first part of the Budget session be held between January 29 and February 14, according to sources.

President Kovind is expected to address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on January 29, and discussions on the Union Budget would begin from February 1.

The second part is expected to be held from March 8 and April 8.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said earlier that Budget 2021-22 is expected to be prudent and growth-oriented.

More details awaited.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine