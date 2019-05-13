﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  BJP's Jay Panda Shares Quora Post To Defend PM Modi's 'Cloud And Radar' Comment

BJP's Jay Panda Shares Quora Post To Defend PM Modi's 'Cloud And Radar' Comment

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda wrote that he was travelling on Sunday and therefore missed the "radar-Modi" controversy.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 May 2019
BJP's Jay Panda Shares Quora Post To Defend PM Modi's 'Cloud And Radar' Comment
Baijayant Jay Panda had joined the BJP in March 2019.
BJP's Jay Panda Shares Quora Post To Defend PM Modi's 'Cloud And Radar' Comment
outlookindia.com
2019-05-13T16:46:47+0530

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "clouds could help our planes escape radar" comment, BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda on Monday defended the PM and said he was stunned to see how confidently a narrative was spun against him.

Taking to Twitter, Panda wrote that he was travelling yesterday and therefore missed the "radar-Modi" controversy.

But what stunned many on the microblogging site was the screenshot that accompanied Panda's tweet. It contained a comment from one "Andy Meecham, Radar System Integrator," on the question-and-answer website, "Quora".

"Was travelling yesterday & missed the entire #RadarModi "controversy." Was stunned to see how confidently a narrative against @narendramodi was spun by those who have not the slightest technical knowledge!" he wrote.

"As a pilot of 2+ decades, i wasn't so sure & checked. See what i found!!" he added.

On Monday, PM Modi was once again among the trending topics on Twitter after he claimed that he had used a digital camera and e-mail in 1987-88.

And Panda's remark was the latest addition to the debate triggered by PM Modi's statement to a news channel, News Nation, that his inputs had helped execute the Balakot airstrikes.

Soon after, a user quote-tweeted Panda and asked why he hadn't explained the same to the BJP leaders.

Many expressed shock over the fact that Panda, a pilot with over two decades of experience, was citing a Quora post to defend the prime minister.

Panda, a former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) parliamentarian, had joined the BJP in March 2019 after he had differences with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. He is the national vice-president and spokesperson of BJP now.  

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda Narendra Modi New Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mayawati Unfit For Public Life: Arun Jaitley Hits Back
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters