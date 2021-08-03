J&K: BJP Proposes Tough Action Against Pakistan On Drones

In a meeting with the Minister of State for Defence on Tuesday at New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir BJP has sought action against Pakistan for drone attacks in Jammu. At the same time, the BJP has sought a 'Beating Retreat' ceremony on the pattern of the Wagah-Attari border in Jammu’s Suchetgarh to reduce tension between the two countries.

Former deputy chief minister of J&K and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta today held a meeting with Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhat and sought action against Pakistan for drone attacks in Jammu.

“Kavinder Gupta called on Union MoS Defence Ajay Bhalla and discussed border security scenario including a mechanism to the counter-drone threat which is looming large in border belts of J&K,” a BJP spokesman said.

Kavinder said that there is a dire need to tackle this relatively new threat especially after the Air Force Station attack in Jammu’s Satwari area. Kavinder said Pakistan had been extensively using drone technology to smuggle arms and ammunition and drugs. He said spotting of drones in border belts of the Jammu region clearly indicates that Pakistan is looking for an opportunity to dent India through a big attack. “Therefore it is the right time to fortify borders with anti-drone technology as soon as possible. Pakistan is doing all this to satiate its desire to hit India hard especially after the abrogation of Article 370,” he said.

Kavinder also raised the issue of promoting border tourism by conceiving a parade on the pattern of Wagah-Attari at Suchetgarh Jammu. He said by the introduction of a similar 'Beating Retreat' ceremony in Suchetgarh Border the local economy can be boosted to a great extent and the initiative will also help in bringing international tourists to the Jammu region, thus giving a major push to tourism. “This initiative, in the long run, can also help in reducing tension between the two countries,”

Kavinder said he has urged MoS Defence to pay a visit to Jammu to assess the viability of the initiative and issue directions to ensure that the dream of the people of Jammu can see the light of the day.

According to the BJP MoS Defence, Ajay Bhalla, the threat of drones will be handled befittingly as India is capable of tackling threats far more dangerous than this. “Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for continuing with the asymmetric war with India. The enemy nation should not forget the surgical strikes and the Balakot attack which was a matter of shame for that country. Every inch on the borders will be guarded fully and no one can dare to enter either by land, water or skies,” the BJP says quoting the MoS defence.

“On the issue of border tourism, the Union Minister expressed keen interest and assured Kavinder Gupta that he will soon visit the Union Territory and will personally see the feasibility of starting something which can allure tourists to the border near Jammu.”

On June 23, the police said it shot down a drone in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu. The police say it has assembled drones made in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The police, however, blamed militant organizations Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish Muhammad for sending the drone with payload to this side of the border. In the past one and half years, Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered ammunition dropped through 25 drone sorties.

The police say that security forces have recovered 16 AK-47 rifles, three M4 USA-made rifles, 34 pistols, 15 grenades, and three IEDs that were dropped through drones in the past one and half years.

