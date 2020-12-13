BJP Might Assassinate Mamata Banerjee: TMC Leader Subrata Mukherjee

Senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee alleged that the BJP may "hatch a conspiracy to assassinate West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee", if it fails to win the upcoming Assembly elections.

Mukherjee, who is also the state panchayat minister, made the startling claim on Saturday, and added that if the BJP tries to harm Mamata, TMC workers won’t hesitate to “shed their blood” to protect the chief minister.

"They (BJP) are plotting to kill Mamata Banerjee. They might even hire people to assassinate her if they fail to defeat her electorally. People are being brought from outside to create unrest in Bengal. We will foil their plans," he said during a road inauguration programme in South 24 Parganas district.

Talking about the attack on BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy on December 10, he said, "Our members, following an investigation, have confirmed that the saffron party planted people to hurl stones at his vehicle."

Reacting to Mukherjee's assertions, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, "With the constant erosion of public support, TMC leaders are now making wild allegations."

Echoing him, BJP MP Arjun Singh said, "The TMC is dealing with infighting and defections, as many leaders in the party are not in favour of seeing Mamata at the helm anymore. If Mamata is facing any threat, it is from her own people."

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly said, "The BJP believes in winning elections through democratic means. Leaders like Subrata Mukherjee are making such statements to gain public sympathy."

