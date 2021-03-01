March 01, 2021
Corona
BJP Leader Dinesh Pratap Singh Donates Rs 1.21 Crore For Ram Temple

Dinesh Pratap Singh, MLA from Rae Bareli, has collected Rs 1.21 crore from his area and donated it for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

01 March 2021
The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is in full swing, for which donations are being collected from all around the country. Joining the long list of donors, Member of Legislative Council Dinesh Pratap Singh has donated a whopping amount of 1.21 crores to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra for the construction of the temple. 

People from all sections of society have been donating generously for the construction of the temple. Adding his name to the list of donors, now Dinesh Pratap Singh has contributed a huge amount to the Trust. The campaign has now successfully collected over 2100 crore rupees so far and is now planning to accept donations from people living outside India as well. 

