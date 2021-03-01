BJP Leader Dinesh Pratap Singh Donates Rs 1.21 Crore For Ram Temple

The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is in full swing, for which donations are being collected from all around the country. Joining the long list of donors, Member of Legislative Council Dinesh Pratap Singh has donated a whopping amount of 1.21 crores to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra for the construction of the temple.

People from all sections of society have been donating generously for the construction of the temple. Adding his name to the list of donors, now Dinesh Pratap Singh has contributed a huge amount to the Trust. The campaign has now successfully collected over 2100 crore rupees so far and is now planning to accept donations from people living outside India as well.

Guys Dinesh Pratap Singh Ji doing such a great initiative to collect & donate 1.21 Crore for #RamMandir that's really great @RBLDineshSingh pic.twitter.com/TudLNUC3ta — Deepak Sharma (@deepaks1026) March 1, 2021

Congratulations to Dinesh Pratap Singh Ji for raising 1.21 Crore for the #RamMandir construction! This man is a true leader who understands the public and honours & supports their faith. @RBLDineshSingh

Rannu Singh

pic.twitter.com/O8xD4kjWr6 — Vighneshgupta (@Vighneshgupta18) March 1, 2021

Dinesh Pratap Singh Ji. historic RamMandir construction would never be forgotten! Thanks to @RBLDineshSingh for raising 1.21 crore pic.twitter.com/uUXKU010HX — Devesh (@DeveshT9) March 1, 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine