BJP Holds Closed-Door 'Discipline Class' For Lawmakers And Bunking Is Strictly Prohibited

The main purpose behind the workshop is to stress BJP lawmakers to maintain punctuality and discipline in Parliament as many lawmakers reportedly have a poor attendance record.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 August 2019
A two-day compulsory 'orientation programme' focussing on maintaining discipline and good manners while attending parliamentary procedures for BJP parliamentarians started on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President J.P. Nadda are leading the closed-door programme, called as BJP 'Abhyas Varga'.

According to sources, the main purpose behind the workshop is to stress lawmakers to maintain punctuality and discipline in Parliament as many lawmakers reportedly have a poor attendance record. 

The programme began with an inaugural speech by Nadda. In the evening, Shah will talk about the role of lawmakers in Parliament and Modi will address the workshop on Sunday.

According to sources, the 'Abhyas Varga', an exercise already being practised in various states including Himachal Pradesh, is a way to familiarise young, first-time lawmakers and also the seasoned parliamentarians about their duties and responsibilities.

Apart from an orientation exercise, the workshop is a reflection of Modi's growing concerns over erring lawmakers, sources said.

Earlier, Modi had instructed all the ministers to reach office on time every morning and avoid working from home. He had also stressed first-time lawmakers to maintain discipline and punctuality.

The Prime Minister had directed the newly-elected parliamentarians not to fall in the trap of publicity and asked them to practice caution while talking to the media. He had also asked them to shun the "VIP culture".

Some BJP leaders have embarrassed the party in the past with their statements and actions. This includes Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur who had praised Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. Another incident was when Agra MP Shankar Katheria's guards were caught on camera for beating up toll plaza employees.

