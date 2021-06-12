Clubhouse Leak: BJP Attacks Digvijaya Singh Over His Comments On Article 370

A controversy erupted on Saturday after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was found telling a Pakistani journalist in leaked Clubhouse chat that the Congress would reconsider the decision of revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir once the party is in power.

The chat was released on Twitter by a handle @LeaksClubhouse (ClubHouse Leaks), which has been created today.

In the chat, Singh said, "Decision of revoking 370 and reducing statehood of Jammu and Kashmir was an extremely sad decision and the Congress party would certainly relook the decision."

Soon after, the BJP intensified its attack on the Congress party. Union Minister Giriraj Singh in a tweet said, "Congress' first love is Pakistan. Digvijaya Singh conveyed Rahul Gandhi's message to Pakistan. Congress will help Pakistan in grabbing Kashmir."

The BJP also said the Congress should name it as ANC (Anti National Clubhouse) in place of INC (Indian National Congress, adding the leaked audio of Digvijaya Singh's Clubhouse chat was a part of the Congress 'toolkit'.

BJP National Spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra said, "It is quite possible that what Digvijaya Singh has said in Clubhouse chat must have been stage managed. Digvijaya Singh or a senior Congress leader must have instructed the Pakistani journalist to ask such a question. It's all part of that toolkit mentioned a few days ago." He said everyone saw how Digvijaya Singh was spewing venom against India outside and how he is toeing Pakistan's line. He added Singh had termed the Pulwama attack just an accident and called the 26/11 Mumbai attack a conspiracy of RSS and tried to give clean chit to Pakistan at that time.

"In the Clubhouse chat, a Pakistani journalist asks that after the removal of Narendra Modi, what will be India's Kashmir policy. Digvijaya ji thanks the journalist and says that the Congress government will reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

