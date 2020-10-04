Bihar Polls 2020: LJP Meeting On Hold As Ram Vilas Paswan Undergoes Heart Surgery

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) National President Chirag Paswan on Sunday tweeted that his father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has undergone heart surgery in a Delhi hospital.

The LJP Parliamentary Board meeting on Saturday evening was postponed due to Paswan's surgery.

However, according to reports, Chirag Paswan has called a meeting of its Parliamentary Board at 3 pm in Delhi, likely to announce its candidates for the upcoming Bihar elections.

The party is facing a double crisis as the seat-sharing formula with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which includes -- JD(U), BJP, and LJP -- is yet to be decided ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Ram Vilas Paswan has been hospitalised for more than a month now. In his tweet, Chirag wrote, "My father Ram Vilas Paswan has been undergoing treatment in a Delhi hospital for the last several days. On Saturday evening due to sudden development, the doctors had to perform heart surgery on my father. If the need arises another operation might be conducted after a few weeks. Thank you all for standing with me and my family in this hour of struggle.”

Bihar has 243 Assembly seats and elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7 -- and the counting of votes will begin on November 10.

