October 22, 2020
Corona
Bihar Elections 2020: BJP Manifesto Promises 19 Lakh Jobs, Free Covid Vaccine

BJP is the first party to mention vaccine, which is still a work in progress.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 October 2020
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting BJP manifesto.
PTI
2020-10-22T16:02:42+05:30

The BJP on Thursday released their manifesto for the Bihar election that is starting next week. In their manifesto, BJP has promised 19 lakh jobs and free Covid-19 vaccination. While presenting the party’s manifesto, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharamann said that the party believes in “fulfilling poll promises”.

A day before the BJP promised 19 lakh jobs in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had promised 10 lakh jobs in Bihar.

The BJP is the first party to mention Covid-19 vaccine, which is still a work in progress.
Besides, free Covid-19 vaccine and 19 lakh jobs in Bihar, the party made several promises in its 11-point "Sankalp Patra".

The BJP has also promised to make 10 million women in Bihar self-dependent in the next five years by creating self-help groups (SHGs).

