Bengal Post-Poll Violence: NHRC Committee Submits Report To Calcutta HC

A National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) committee on Wednesday submitted a report before the Calcutta High Court regarding cases of alleged human rights violations in West Bengal during the post-poll violence that was reported in the state in May.

On June 18, the HC had directed the rights body to constitute a committee to look into complaints received by it of alleged human rights violation.

During the first week of May, violence had broken out at various parts of Bengal after BJP and TMC workers clashed soon after the declaration of results of the recently conducted Assembly polls on May 2.

The NHRC committee submitted its report to a five-judge bench of the high court, earlier today. The bench comprising acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and justices I P Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar, directed that the matter would be taken up for hearing again on July 2.

Members of the NHRC committee received representations from the complainants for three consecutive days till Tuesday at Salt Lake.

The committee, headed by Rajiv Jain, and several teams of the NHRC toured various places of West Bengal and enquired into the veracity of the complaints, according to an official.

(With PTI inputs)

