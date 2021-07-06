Bengal CM To Address People Virtually On July 21 To Mark Shahid Divas

To observe the Shahid Divas (Martyr's Day) on July 21, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC party head Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that she will virtually address the people of the state. The virtual addressal is scheduled to act in compliance with the COVID- related restrictions.

TMC observes Shahid Divas every year to commemorate the killing of 13 Youth Congress workers in 1993. Bengal's present day CM was a leader of the youth wing of the party back then.

"With the blessings of the people of Bengal who have willed us to a landslide victory and a historic third term in government, I will be addressing my brothers and sisters on

July 21st #ShahidDibas at 2 PM, virtually, owing to the restrictions to curb the pandemic," Banerjee tweeted.

Last year, too, the TMC supremo had delivered her speech online on the occasion amid the COVID-induced curbs.

"ShahidDivas on every 21st July is a solemn occasion for us to remember our 13 bravehearts who were brutally killed in a politically orchestrated violence back in 1993," the CM

added.

(With PTI Input)

