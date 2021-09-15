Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
National Bengal Assistance Scheme For Women: Govt Issues Record 8.5 Lakh Caste Certificates In 45 Days

Bengal Assistance Scheme For Women: Govt Issues Record 8.5 Lakh Caste Certificates In 45 Days

This huge number of certificates were issued following a flood of applications triggered by the chief minister’s scheme for monthly financial assistance to female heads of families, named Lakshmir Bhandar.

Bengal Assistance Scheme For Women: Govt Issues Record 8.5 Lakh Caste Certificates In 45 Days
Women standing in line for Bengal government's women welfare scheme 'Lakshmir Bhandar' | File Photo

Bengal Assistance Scheme For Women: Govt Issues Record 8.5 Lakh Caste Certificates In 45 Days
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 7:57 pm

The West Bengal backward classes welfare department has issued a record number of 8.5 lakh caste certificates to women since the beginning of August, a senior official of the department said.

This huge number of certificates were issued following a flood of applications triggered by the chief minister’s scheme for monthly financial assistance to female heads of families, named Lakshmir Bhandar.

According to this scheme, women from the general category are to get Rs 500 per month from the government, while women from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) are entitled to a monthly payment of Rs 1,000.

“Earlier, it was mostly men who used to apply for caste certificates. Many women from ST, SC and OBC families never applied for the certificate. Now that these women would get Rs 500 additionally per month if they had the certificate, there has been a flood of applications,” said a senior official of the department.

Most of these applications were made at the government’s Duarey Sarkar, or ‘government at your doorstep’ campaign in which government staff are holding camp offices at various localities to receive application for enrollment under various schemes of the government.

Of all the schemes, Lakshmir Bhandar has been the biggest hit, with more than 1.2 crore applications received since August 16, when the month-long second-phase of Duare Sarkar started.

Ahead of the assembly elections, during the first phase of Duarey Sarkar, the government had launched the universal health insurance scheme, named Swasthya Sathi, in which the cards are issues in the name of the female head of the family who can also include her parents under the scheme apart from husband, children and father and mother in-laws.

As Banerjee returned to power for a third consecutive term, political pundits attributed her resounding victory largely to the support she garnered from the women for various schemes, especially Swastha Sathi.

It is probably in her expression of gratitude to the women of Bengal that she announced this direct cash benefit scheme for women. It was even a bigger hit than Swasthya Sathi, receiving 12.3 lakh applications for registration on the inaugural day of the Duarey Sarkar second phase.

Of the 8.5 lakh applications for caste certificate, more than 5 lakh were received at the camp offices and the rest online.

During the Duarey Sarkar camps, long queues of women for enrollment under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme often led to scuffles, crowding and violation of social distancing norms, and even some stampede-like situations. At some places, a few women even fell ill while standing in queues for long hours.

While chief minister Mamata Banerjee had cited this huge public enthusiasm over the Duarey Sarkar camps and the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme as a success of the schemes, the BJP’s state unit president Dilip Ghosh said that the crowding over the conduction of such camps amidst a pandemic situation stood as a proof that there was no rule of law in West Bengal.  

Kolkata Caste Certificate West Bengal CM Lakshmir Bhandar Schedule Cast Schedule Tribe Other Backward Castes (OBCs)
All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

UP Cong Asks Those Seeking Poll Ticket To Deposit Rs 11,000 To Party Fund First

UP Cong Asks Those Seeking Poll Ticket To Deposit Rs 11,000 To Party Fund First

India Reports 77 Rape Cases Daily In 2020, Crime Rate Against Women Falls From 2019 : NCRB data

India Reports 77 Rape Cases Daily In 2020, Crime Rate Against Women Falls From 2019 : NCRB data

ATS Launches Massive Crackdown On ISI Funded Terrorists In UP

ATS Launches Massive Crackdown On ISI Funded Terrorists In UP

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year Moratorium For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year Moratorium For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

Outlook Business Team / In big bang reforms, the Union Cabinet approved a relief package for the telecom sector that includes a moratorium on payment of statutory dues and 100 per cent FDI through automatic route.

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

The government is seeking to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of massive upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

Naseer Ganai / Rajeshwar Singh had argued in a petition filed on behalf of the Sikh community living in the valley that they too had suffered like non-migrant Kashmiri pandits and are also entitled to the benefits of the Prime Minister’s Special Package.

