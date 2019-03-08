﻿
WATCH: Beach Bungalow Of Fugitive Nirav Modi Blown Up By Authorities In Mumbai

Detonators were fixed at various points on the bungalow to carry out the controlled-blast and bring it down in a single-shot.

08 March 2019
Luxurious beach bungalow of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi was blown up in a controlled blast by the authorities on Friday. Modi is the prime accused in the Punjab National Bank scam.

Over 100 dynamite sticks were strategically placed within and outside the 33,000 sq. feet bungalow near the Kihim Beach and the first of the blast took place at 11.15 a.m. amidst tight security.

A few days ago, detonators were fixed at various points on the bungalow to carry out the controlled-blast and bring it down in a single-shot.

On January 25, the collectorate had initiated the demolition process using traditional methods of bulldozers, excavators and other such manually-operated equipment, but it proved to be a slow and tedious process.

(With inputs from agencies)

