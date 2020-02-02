February 02, 2020
Poshan
Back From Wuhan, Indians Dance At Quarantine Facility Amid Coronavirus Threat

The 14-day isolation at the facilities seems to have not affected the spirit of the evacuees, none of whom has yet tested positive for Coronavirus

Outlook Web Bureau 02 February 2020
Back From Wuhan, Indians Dance At Quarantine Facility Amid Coronavirus Threat
Indians who were evacuated from China amid Coronavirus outbreak, enjoy themselves at a quarantine facility.
Back From Wuhan, Indians Dance At Quarantine Facility Amid Coronavirus Threat
2020-02-02T16:10:36+0530

Upon their return from China's Wuhan on Saturday and Sunday, over 600 Indians were quarantined at specially-prepared facilities in Delhi and Haryana.

However, the 14-day isolation at the dormitory-like facilities seems to have not affected the spirit of the evacuees, none of whom has yet tested positive for Coronavirus. 

In a video shared on Twitter by Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar, a group of men, staying at one of the quarantine facilities, are seen singing and dancing to music while wearing masks.

A total of 647 Indians were evacuated on two Air India flights from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus, where they had been stranded since the outbreak. The second Air India flight carrying 324 stranded citizens from Wuhan landed in New Delhi this morning.

Air India's jumbo B747 made two flights to Wuhan city - the ground zero of the coronavirus epidemic to evacuate Indians who have been stranded there since the deadly outbreak.

In the first flight on early Saturday, 324 Indians were evacuated and on Sunday another 323 Indians and seven Maldivian citizens were flown back.

