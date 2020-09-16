Babri Verdict On Sept 30: Court Directs All Accused Including Advani, Joshi To Be Present

September 16, 2020
Corona
Prominent among the 32 accused are former deputy prime minister L K Advani and BJP leaders M M Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar.

16 September 2020
A view of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in October, 1990.
A special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case will pronounce its judgment on September 30.

Judge SK Yadav has directed all accused to remain present in the court on the day of judgment.

CBI counsel Lalit Singh told PTI that arguments of the defence and prosecution concluded on September 1 and thereafter the special judge started writing the judgment.

The CBI has produced 351 witnesses and about 600 documentary evidence before the court. The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by karsevaks on December 6, 1992.

