Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Ayodhya Dispute: We Have 10.5 Days To Conclude Hearings, SC Tells Lawyers

Ayodhya Dispute: We Have 10.5 Days To Conclude Hearings, SC Tells Lawyers

The Supreme Court plans to hear most arguments in Ayodhya case by October 4 and complete them finally by October 14 on reopening after the Dushehra holidays.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Ayodhya Dispute: We Have 10.5 Days To Conclude Hearings, SC Tells Lawyers
Supreme Court of India
PTI Photo
Ayodhya Dispute: We Have 10.5 Days To Conclude Hearings, SC Tells Lawyers
outlookindia.com
2019-09-26T12:00:28+0530

 It will be miraculous, if we are able to deliver a judgement in four weeks, said Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi as he asked the counsels of the Hindu and Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case to strictly abide by the October 18 deadline to wrap up their arguments. 

A Constitution bench, comprising five judges headed by the Chief Justice, is holding daily hearings in the case in which the Hindu and Muslim parties are contesting each other's claims seeking ownership of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya.

Following a schedule to the hearings, the top court plans to hear most arguments in the case by October 4, and complete them finally by October 14 on reopening after the Dushehra holidays. It will thus have five days to meet the October 18 deadline to end the hearing in the case.

"We have 10-and-a-half days to conclude the arguments within the deadline," said the Chief Justice emphasising the need for careful allocation of time to counsels of the parties involved in the matter.

Appearing for the Sunni Waqf Board, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan suggested continuing with the extended one-hour framework, and allocating Saturdays, to meet the deadline. The court said it cannot give a single extra day till October 18 for parties to complete their arguments in the cross-appeals.

(IANS)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ranjan Gogoi Ayodhya New Delhi Chief Justice of India (CJI) Supreme Court Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Temple National
Next Story : Technician Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl In Gurugram, Forces Her To Take Contraceptive Pills
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement