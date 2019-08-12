Authorities Ease Restrictions On Eid But Heavy Security Deployed Across Kashmir

Heavy security was deployed across Jammu and Kashmir a day before Eid celebrations, even as restrictions – put in place ahead of Centre’s move to scrap Article 370- were eased in some areas on Sunday allowing people to come out to shop.

Some banks, ATMs and few markets remained open on Sunday, while residents were permitted to offer prayers in neighbourhoods mosques on the festival, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

While the administration said it was taking steps to facilitate availability of food and other items, the usual hustle and bustle of the Eid-ul-Azha festival was missing in the Valley where normal life has been paralysed following heavy security deployment, restrictions on movement and curtailing of communication links.

However, normalcy was fast returning in most of the Jammu region where restrictions under section 144 CrPc have been completely lifted in five districts. In the other five districts, restrictions have been relaxed to facilitate Eid preparations, officials said.

"Everything is peaceful. The restrictions have eased and there has been lot of improvement in public and transport movement," Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

Magistrates have been deployed at every critical place to act as facilitators for the convenience of the general public, an official spokesperson said.

A top government official said people will be allowed to visit neighbourhood mosques to offer prayers during the Eid-ul-Azha on Monday.

The administration has issued an advisory saying that 300 special telephone booths are being established to help people communicate with their kin. Telephone and internet links in the Valley have been snapped since August 5

District Magistrates have made elaborate arrangements for the Eid-ul-Azha, an official spokesman said, adding treasuries, banks and ATMs have been made functional even on holiday in the run-up to the festival

Six 'mandies' and markets have been established in Srinagar city while 2.5 lakh sheep have been made available for public for sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha on Monday. The authorities have also deployed mobile vans for door to door delivery of vegetables, LPG cylinders, poultry and eggs, officials said.

The district administrations are constantly reviewing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and they will facilitate people to offer prayers in mosques during Eid, a top official told PTI, requesting anonymity.

Last Friday, people were allowed to visit neighbourhood mosques and offer prayers there. However, large gatherings were not allowed in any part of the Valley.

Asked about the restrictions imposed on communication links, the official said these were "temporary" measures taken to maintain peace and prevent circulation of misinformation and rumours.

"The government is conscious of the ground situation and doing utmost so that there is minimum inconvenience to the people. Everyday something or the other restrictions are relaxed. We will take decisions on lifting restrictions on phones as early as possible," he said.

The official said all decisions are not taken by the central government and local administrations are taking a call wherever necessary, particularly in regard to law and order.

"We have received and made 4,600 calls during last three days," another official said, adding they have "reached out to 150 houses to help them connect to their kin".

The government has also stocked sufficient amount of various essential items.

Wheat has been stocked to suffice for 65 days, rice for 55 days, mutton for 17 days, poultry for one month, kerosene for 35 days, LPG for one month, and diesel and petrol for 28 days.

Director General of Police J&K (DGP) Dilbagh Singh visited Kishtwar and reviewed the overall law and order situation.

