Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
At Habibganj In Madhya Pradesh, India Set To Have Its First State Of Art Railway Station

The revamped Habibganj railway station in Madhya Pradesh will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15.

The glimpse of Habibganj railway station.(Image: Twitter)

2021-11-11T20:17:14+05:30
Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 8:17 pm

The Madhya Pradesh’s Habibganj railway station is all set to become India’s first state of the art railway station.

The revamped railway station will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15.

It will feature glimpses of Madhya Pradesh's tourism and culture at its main entry, waiting rooms, VIP lounge and air concourse, a senior official said.

Glimpses of world heritage sites such as Sanchi Stup, Bhojpur Temples, Bhim Baithika, Birla Mandir, Tawa Dam, Tribal Museum among others, will be displayed in the main areas of the Habibganj railway station, said Shivshekar Shukla, the state's principal secretary tourism, culture and public relations.

“Some of these arrangements will be done before the prime minister's visit, but later they will be set up in such a manner that people alighting at the station come to know about the rich heritage and culture of the state, especially places of religious, historical and archaeological importance,” Shukla said.

A souvenir shop will be set up in the coming days and tribal art paintings will also be displayed.

A tourist information lounge will be set up and a large LED screen will be put up on the first-floor waiting hall to provide information about tourism and culture of the state, the official said.

Literature related to tourism and culture, coffee-table books, brochures and leaflets will also be made available to people alighting at Habibganj station, he said.

The tourism and culture department will play a major role in the beautification of the station, the official added. (With PTI inputs)

