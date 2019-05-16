Assam On Alert After Grenade Blast, DGP Refuses To Confirm ULFA Hand

Also Read Two SSB Jawans Among 6 Injured In Blast At Assam State Zoo

Assam is on alert following the grenade blast in Guwahati on Wednesday evening where at least 12 persons including two SSB jawans were injured.

Though the investigation is on, the police so far have failed to detain anyone in this regard.

Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said that the police are taking every step to nab the culprits. Though the local media reported that it’s a handiwork of ULFA, the top cop said it’s too early to comment on who is behind the blasts.



“Our investigations are on. We are working on to nab the culprits. It’s too early to make a comment on who is behind the blasts. Whoever is involved in the blast will not be spared,” Saikia told reporters.

The DGP, however, said that they have already intensified their operation against the insurgent groups operating in the state. “As a result, either, we have been able to nab them or they themselves have surrendered across the state – be it ULFA or NDFB. We will come to know after the investigation if some of these are involved or not,” he added.

Condemning the blast, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the DGP to speed up the investigation and book the culprits at the earliest.

The injured persons who have been getting treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and in some other hospitals are stable.

The chief minister's legal advisor Santanu Bharali who visited the injured persons at the hospitals has assured that they will be provided free treatment.

“All the treatments will be provided free from our side. The CM has already asked the DGP to speed up the investigation and book the culprits. He has also called a high level emergency meeting,” Bharali said.

Meanwhile, the local media has reported that ULFA is behind the blast. The self-styled Commander in Chief Paresh Baruah has been quoted by some local media as claiming the responsibility and targeting the central forces.