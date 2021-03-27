Assam Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Polling Underway; Check Live Updates Here

As many as 47 of the 126 Assembly seats in Assam go to polls today. A slew of top politicians are in the fray including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Speaker Hitendranath Goswami and state Congress chief Ripun Borah.

Most of these seats will likely witness triangular contest between the ruling BJP-AGP alliance, the Congress-led opposition grand alliance and the newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

While the grand alliance is contesting in all the seats, the ruling BJP is contesting in 39 seats and its partner AGP 10. The two allies are engaged in friendly contest in Lakhimpur and Naharkatiya constituencies.

The Congress has put forth 43 candidates while its allies the AIUDF, CPI(ML-L), RJD and Anchalik Gana Morcha (contesting as Independent) are contesting in one seat each.

The newly formed AJP is in the fray in 41 seats, while there are 78 Independents, including 19 candidates of the newly formed Raijor Dal who are also contesting as Independents.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is trying his luck from Majuli (ST) seat where he is locked in a direct contest with three-time former Congress MLA and former minister Rajib Lochan Pegu.

Speaker of the outgoing assembly Hitendranath Goswami is also locked in a direct contest with former Congress MLA Rana Goswami in Jorhat.



Titabor, another high-profile seat that was held by former chief minister Tarun Gogoi of the Congress for four successive terms will likely see a direct contest between Bhaskar Jyoti Barua of the Congress and former MLA Hemanta Kalita. Gogoi, the tallest Congress leader in the state, died last year.

Live Updates:

9.00 am: BJP president JP Nadda urges voters to follow covid-19 protocols

à¤ à¤¸à¤® à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤¸à¤­à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µà¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¥à¤® à¤à¤°à¤£ à¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤¨à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤µà¥ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤ à¤§à¤¿à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤²à¥à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤ªà¤¾à¤µà¤¨ à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤µ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤­à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¦à¤¾à¤° à¤¬à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤µà¥à¤à¤¿à¤à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¯à¤¾ à¤°à¤¿à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¨à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤¶à¤² à¤¡à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¸à¤¿à¤à¤ à¤à¤¾ à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨ à¤­à¥ à¤ à¤µà¤¶à¥à¤¯ à¤°à¤à¥à¤à¥¤ — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 27, 2021

8:30 am: Four percent polling recorded in first one hour of voting, reports claimed

7.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to hit the polling booths in record numbers

Today, Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin. I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021

7.00 am: Voting begins in 47 seats in first phase of Assam Assembly elections

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine