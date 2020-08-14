Ashok Gehlot-led Govt Wins Confidence Vote In Rajasthan Assembly

Bringing an end to months long political turmoil in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday won the confidence motion with voice vote in the state Assembly.

In the morning, Rajasthan Parliamentary Affair Minister Shanti Dhariwal had moved the motion of confidence in Rajasthan Assembly.

The Congress showed unity in the House as Sachin Pilot, who was earlier sacked from Deputy CM position after rebelling, said he was committed to fight to "protect the government."

CM Ashok Gehlot, speaking right before the voting, said, "I am proud of my MLAs, of my government. Because of the way we have worked, earlier people used to call us to get work done, during the last month they would call and say stay in the resort for 6 months if needed but make sure your government doesn't fall because we want you to stay in power."

Earlier in the day, initiating the debate on the motion, Dhariwal blamed the Centre for trying to "topple" the governments in Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Goa, using money and power, but said a similar attempt in Rajasthan would not succeed.

Referring to Akbar, he said the Mughal emperor had to taste defeat in Mewar of Rajasthan during his quest to expand his empire. Similarly, BJP's attempts to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government were defeated, he added.

A heated debate followed in the House with BJP countering Congress's horse-trading allegations by saying that the government had no confidence in its lawmakers and hence, they were kept in hotels. BJP state chief and MLA Satish Poonia said, "You are accusing us of horse trading. What did you do with BSP MLAs. Hum par horse trading ka aarop lagate ho, aap toh poore ke poore hathi gatak gaye!"

In a House of 200, the Congress party has 107 MLAs and the support of Independents and allies. The BJP has 72 members.