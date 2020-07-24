Ashok Gehlot Demands Assembly Session, Says 'Won't Be Responsible If People Protest Outside Raj Bhawan'

Amid the ongoing tussle in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the party wants assembly session from Monday and asked Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene it.

Gehlot told the media, "We want an assembly session to be convened so that various issues can be discussed. We had hoped the Governor will issue notification for the session last night but till now it hasn't been done. We believe he is under pressure."

The chief minister said that all Congress legislators in his support are going to the Raj Bhawan to make a collective request for calling the session. Following this, the MLAs reached Raj Bhawan and initially they were stopped from entering the building. Later Rajasthan cabinet minister Shanti Dhariwal and Congress MLA Divya Maderna at Raj Bhawan were allowed to go in.

Gehlot has also sought time to parade the party's MLAs before the Governor.

Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas told Outlook, "This is perhaps the first time when a CM is eager to prove his majority and the Governor is creating hurdles. Those who are saying that we are in a minority, I dare them to come forward and challenge our majority on the floor of the house. If they think we don't have the numbers, why are they scared of a floor test? Let the floor test happen, why is the Governor not upholding his constitutional duty?"

BJP leaders Satish Poonia, Gulab Chand Kataria and Raghvendra Rathore have also sought time to meet Governor at 4 pm today.

Following Gehlot's press conference, the Governor's office informed the CMO of Mishra's decision to decline the request for assembly session in light of the coronavirus pandemic, sources told Outlook. The CM, who is with party MLAs at Fairmont right now, has been informed of Governor's decision

Asserting that Rajasthan has never had a tradition of toppling governments, Gehlot said he wanted a floor test.



"I spoke to the Governor right now and requested him again. I asked him to not delay a decision and immediately order the session from Monday so that everything becomes clear and the public also knows that the government is stable," he said.

Warning of a protest regarding the unresolved situation, the chief minister said, "If the people of the state protest and surround the Raj Bhavan, it will not be our responsibility."

Saying that the party has a clear majority, Gehlot accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the government. "This whole game is a BJP conspiracy. The people of Rajasthan, the MLAs are all with us. We are facing a crisis because of Corona. We have tried to work together with everyone, including the opposition. Yet, during such a crisis, this conspiracy is being hatched," he said.

Reacting to Gehlot's warning about protests, Satish Poonia, Rajasthan BJP chief and MLA from Amber, said, "Why is the CM threatening a gherao of the Raj Bhavan. Governments come in a minority all the time. The CM should show some patience and also exercise restraint in his statements. He should set his house in order first then blame others."

The Congress held a legislative party meeting at Fairmont where Gehlot told MLAs that under no condition will he allow the government to fall. "BJP's conspiracy will not succeed. We will explore every available option to ensure that a democratically elected government is not toppled through unfair, corrupt means employed by the BJP," he said.