July 14, 2021
As Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Praises AAP, Kejriwal Says Feeling ‘Encouraged’

Arvind Kejriwal was responding to questions about Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s recent tweets stating that the AAP has always recognised his vision and work for Punjab.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 July 2021, Last Updated at 1:01 pm
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he feels “encouraged” when even Opposition parties view the AAP in a good light.

Kejriwal was responding to questions about Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s recent tweets stating that the AAP has always recognised his vision and work for Punjab.

"Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision & work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present "Punjab Model" It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab," Sidhu said in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

In response to Sidhu’s comments, Kejriwal on Wednesday said, “Navjot Singh Sidhu? He is in Punjab. I am happy that AAP is doing such a good job that even opposition leaders are praising us. So, one feels encouraged about it.”

Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Goa, where he is campaigning for the Assembly polls scheduled to take place next year.

Sidhu's tweets came amid attempts by the Congress high command to resolve infighting in the party's Punjab unit and speculation that he may be appointed as the state unit president.

(With PTI inputs)

