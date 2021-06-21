As Centre’s New Inoculation Guidelines Come Into Effect, PM Modi Urges All Adults To Get Vaccinated

As the Centre’s new Covid-19 vaccination guidelines came into effect today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all adults to register for the jab and get vaccinated.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “Central Government is beginning the 'Free Vaccination For All campaign' for every Indian from today. The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India's vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and the youth of the country. All of us should pledge to get ourselves vaccinated. Together we will defeat COVID-19.”

Get vaccinated, strengthen the fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/dktmPB7zMu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2021

According to the revised vaccination guidelines, vaccine doses provided free of cost by the Centre will be allocated to states and UTs based on criteria such as population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination, and all above the age of 18 will be eligible for the free jabs.

While the Centre will now procure 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country, private hospitals will be permitted to procure the rest 25 per cent.

More than 47 lakh vaccine doses were administered across the country till Monday afternoon, while India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 28 crore on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry.

Amid these developments, Modi on Monday said that the biggest beneficiary of the new phase of India's vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and youngsters.

India is absolutely committed to strengthening its fight against Covid-19 with people's participation, he said, and shared infographics which reiterated that the vaccines are safe and urged people to ignore rumours.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine