Arvind Kejriwal Asks AAP Volunteers Not To Burst Crackers To Celebrate Victory

A day ahead of election results, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked AAP volunteers not to burst firecrackers during victory celebrations to prevent air pollution.
Party functionaries said though preparations are underway to celebrate the victory in the polls, whose results will be announced on Tuesday, Kejriwal has asked party volunteers not to burst firecrackers as it contributes to pollution.
Other preparations to celebrate the victory, including ordering sweets and namkeens, are also underway at the party headquarters in ITO, they said.
Exit polls predicted a big victory for Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party with some indicating that it can even repeat its 2015 landslide when it had bagged 67 seats and reducing the BJP to three. Congress had drawn a blank.
Reducing air pollution is one of the main guarantees given by AAP in both the party's manifesto as well as in guarantee card.
Sachin Tendulkar 'Comes Out Of Retirement,' Hits First Ball For A Four - WATCH
Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh Stun India To Clinch Maiden Title – Highlights
'Absolutely Shocking': Arvind Kejriwal On EC Not Releasing Final Turnout Of Voters
Brian Lara Shows Class Is Permanent As Cricket Royalty Raises Money For Bushfire Relief - WATCH
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'Didn't See Any Concrete Idea': Congress On Union Budget 2020
India Reports Second Case Of Coronavirus From Kerala, Patient Kept In Isolation
New Zealand Vs India, 5th T20I: Want To Carry Good Form Into T20 Cricket World Cup, Says KL Rahul