﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Arrest Warrant Against Congress' Shashi Tharoor Over 'Hindu Pakistan' Comment

Arrest Warrant Against Congress' Shashi Tharoor Over 'Hindu Pakistan' Comment

Shashi Tharoor's alleged statement had sparked off a controversy with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding an apology from the Congress leader.

PTI 14 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Arrest Warrant Against Congress' Shashi Tharoor Over 'Hindu Pakistan' Comment
In this file photo, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi (PTI)
Arrest Warrant Against Congress' Shashi Tharoor Over 'Hindu Pakistan' Comment
outlookindia.com
2019-08-14T09:15:45+0530

A Kolkata court issued an arrest warrant against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday over his alleged remark that the BJP, if voted to power again, would rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for the creation of a "Hindu Pakistan".

Tharoor's alleged statement had sparked off a controversy with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding an apology from the Congress leader.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Dipanjan Sen issued a bailable warrant against the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram on a petition filed by lawyer Sumit Chowdhury claiming that the statement promoted disharmony among people.

The matter has been scheduled for hearing again on September 24.

Chowdhury, in a case filed before the CMM court here in the wake of Tharoor's alleged statement made at Thiruvananthapuram, claimed that the former Union minister was indulging in a deliberate act to promote enmity between different groups of people on religious grounds.

The petitioner also claimed that Tharoor's statement had violated section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Chowdhury also said Tharoor was not represented in court by any lawyer during Tuesday's hearing, following which the warrant was issued against the Congress MP.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Shashi Tharoor New Delhi Kolkata High Profile Cases National
Next Story : England Vs Australia: Dropped Moeen Ali Recharges While Skipper Joe Root Talks Up All-Rounder's Ashes Return
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters