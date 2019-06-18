Army Men Allegedly Beat School Bus Driver, Traffic Cop In Kashmir

﻿
A video of the terrified school children has gone viral on social media with the kids claiming that the 'driver uncle' was thrashed by the Army men without any reason.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 June 2019
Army on Tuesday allegedly thrashed a school bus driver and a traffic cop in separate incidents in Kashmir
Courtesy: Twitter screen grab
2019-06-18T16:58:31+0530

A school bus driver and a traffic policeman were allegedly beaten up Tuesday by Army personnel in two separate incidents in Srinagar and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

A video of the terrified school children has gone viral on social media with the kids claiming that the "driver uncle" was thrashed by the Army men without any reason.

The students alleged the Army personnel, while assaulting the driver, threatened to beat them too if they cried.

Shopian's Zawoora area too corroborated the children's claim saying the driver, identified as Gulzar Ahmad Rather, was beaten by the Army personnel.

Rather sustained head injuries and had to be treated at a local hospital, they said.

In another incident, a traffic policeman was allegedly beaten up by the Army personnel for not stopping the civilian traffic to give way to an Army's mine-protected Casspir vehicle passing through Nowgam area of the city.

A video of the purported incident with the policeman bleeding from his head has been widely circulated on social media.

While police said they are investigating the allegations, a Defence spokesman here said details of the incidents are being ascertained.

PTI

