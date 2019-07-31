‘Are We Delivering Pizzas?’ Derek O' Brien On Hurried Passage Of Bills

﻿
On Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress MP had said the way the bills were being passed amounted to a "mockery of Parliament" and was the government's way of "smothering" the Opposition.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 July 2019
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, in a tweet, mocked the government over hurried passage of bills in the Parliament, by asking, "are we delivering pizzas or passing legislation?"

On Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress MP had said the way the bills were being passed amounted to a "mockery of Parliament" and was the government's way of "smothering" the Opposition.

O'Brien also attached a chart purportedly showing the contrast in numbers -- during 2004-2009, 60 per cent of the total bills by Parliament were scrutinised, during 2009-2014, this went up to 71 per cent, from 2014-2019 the number came down to 26 per cent.

In the present Lok Sabha, of the 18 bills passed, only one underwent scrutiny, bringing the number down to 5 per cent, he claimed.

(PTI)

