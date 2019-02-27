﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Anguished Over 'Blatant Politicisation' Of Sacrifices Of Armed Forces: Oppn To Govt

Anguished Over 'Blatant Politicisation' Of Sacrifices Of Armed Forces: Oppn To Govt

After a meeting in the Parliament Library, the leaders of these parties issued a joint statement, expressing concern over the prevailing security situation in the country.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 February 2019
Anguished Over 'Blatant Politicisation' Of Sacrifices Of Armed Forces: Oppn To Govt
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
Anguished Over 'Blatant Politicisation' Of Sacrifices Of Armed Forces: Oppn To Govt
outlookindia.com
2019-02-27T18:50:06+0530
Also Read

Twenty-one opposition parties Wednesday expressed anguish over what they alleged was "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices of armed forces and urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.

After a meeting in the Parliament Library, the leaders of these parties issued a joint statement, expressing concern over the prevailing security situation in the country.

"Anguished over blatant politicisation of sacrifices of armed forces by ruling party. Urge government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity, integrity.

"National security must transcend narrow political consideration," the joint statement said.

The parties also condemned the "dastardly" Pulwama terror attack by "Pakistan-sponsored" terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 14. The leaders paid homage to the soldiers killed in the attack and expressed solidarity with the Armed Forces.

The statement also said that the prime minister has "regrettably" not convened an all-party meeting as per established practice. 

 

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau India Pakistan LoC: Line of Control Cross-LoC Air Strike National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Updates: All To Play For In Bengaluru
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters