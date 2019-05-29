﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad Cease To Be Rajya Sabha Members

Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad Cease To Be Rajya Sabha Members

The BJP is likely to use these three vacancies to bring in leaders like its ally LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, who is not a member of any House, but may become a minister in the Modi government, to the Upper House.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 May 2019
Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad Cease To Be Rajya Sabha Members
BJP Chief Amit Shah
File Photo
Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad Cease To Be Rajya Sabha Members
outlookindia.com
2019-05-29T15:43:45+0530

BJP president Amit Shah, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani, and DMK leader Kanimozhi, have ceased to be the members of the Upper House of Parliament, after being elected to the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said Wednesday.

The BJP is likely to use these three vacancies to bring in leaders like its ally LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, who is not a member of any House, but may become a minister in the Modi government, to the Upper House.

Paswan may get elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, from where Prasad was a member. Prasad has won the Lok Sabha elections from Patna.

Similarly, the two seats, which will fell vacant from Gujarat, after both Shah and Irani got elected to the Lok Sabha, may be used for accommodating those leaders, who have lost the election but may be given berth in the Cabinet.

Shah has won the election from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, and Irani from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Kanimozhi won the election from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Smriti Irani Amit Shah Ravi Shankar Prasad Rajya Sabha Lok Sabha Election Results National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mamata Banerjee Not To Attend Modi's Swearing-in After Invites To Kin Of Killed BJP Workers
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters