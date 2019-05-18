﻿
Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple In Gujarat

The visit of Shah, the BJP candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, came on the eve of the conclusion of the seven-phase elections.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 May 2019
BJP president Amit Shah Saturday offered prayers at famous Somnath temple in Gujarat along with his family members.

Shah, who is on Gujarat visit, was accompanied by his wife, a son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

They performed rituals at the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, located in Gir-Somnath district.

As part of his Gujarat visit, Shah will spend a day with his family members at their residence in Ahmedabad before returning to Delhi on Sunday, party spokesperson Prashant Vala said. 

Shah is also a trustee of the Shree Somnath Trust that manages affairs of the temple.

The visit of Shah, the BJP candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, came on the eve of the conclusion of the seven-phase elections.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(PTI)

or just type initial letters