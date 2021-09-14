Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National West Bengal: 130 Children Hospitalised In Jalpaiguri With Fever, Dysentry

West Bengal: 130 Children Hospitalised In Jalpaiguri With Fever, Dysentry

West Bengal: 130 Children Hospitalised In Jalpaiguri With Fever, Dysentry
If necessary, the children will be subjected to Covid-19 tests, a health official said | Representational Image

The development comes amid warning by experts that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic might pose a greater risk to children.

Trending

West Bengal: 130 Children Hospitalised In Jalpaiguri With Fever, Dysentry
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T07:46:31+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 7:46 am

At least 130 children were admitted to West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital with high fever and dysentery and two of them were later shifted to North Bengal Medical College as their condition worsened.

The development comes amid warning by experts that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic might pose a greater risk to children.

"We are keeping a tab on the situation and trying to develop the hospital's infrastructure so that no one is denied admission. The situation is quite worrisome," a health department official said on Monday.

If necessary, the children will be subjected to Covid-19 tests, he stated.

Related Stories

Explained: How Can You Protect Your Child From Covid?

Covid Orphaned 1,742 Children, 7,464 Lost One Parent, NCPCR Tells SC

District Magistrate Moumita Godara Basu, who visited the hospital during the day, held back-to-back meetings with authorities to assess the situation and find a way ahead, the official added.

(PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk West Bengal viral fever COVID-19 COVID 19 Third Wave Children National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Kannur Political Violence: Two Injured As CPI(M), BJP Workers Clash In Kerala CM's Constituency

Kannur Political Violence: Two Injured As CPI(M), BJP Workers Clash In Kerala CM's Constituency

PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee Greet People On Hindi Diwas

Police Raid Thane Bar; Arrest Customers, Waitresses For Obscenity And Violating Covid Norms

Indian UPI and Singaporean Equivalent PayNow To Be Linked

Delhi Police Book LJP MP Prince Paswan For Rape

3 Dead, Thousands Marooned As Heavy Rainfall Continues In Odisha

‘BJP Scared To Death’: Abhishek Banerjee After Tripura Govt Twice Denies Permission To His Protest Rally

Courts Should Penalize Those Who Register Baseless Cases: Andaman Journalist After HC Quashed FIR

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from India

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K

SC Asks Centre To Reconsider COVID-19 Compensation Guidelines

SC Asks Centre To Reconsider COVID-19 Compensation Guidelines

WHO Likely To Give Approval For Covaxin This Month

WHO Likely To Give Approval For Covaxin This Month

Kerala Nipah Outbreak: 17 More Samples Test Negative

Kerala Nipah Outbreak: 17 More Samples Test Negative

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi To Attend First-Ever In-Person Quad Summit At White House On Sept 24

PM Modi To Attend First-Ever In-Person Quad Summit At White House On Sept 24

Outlook Web Desk / The Summit will also be attended by Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga, the White House announced on Monday.

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K

Harish Manav / The UNHRC Chief described the use of UAPA in India as ‘worrying’ and said hundreds of people remain in detention for exercising their right to the freedom of expression.

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Kamalika Ghosh / Generally, a marker for a business’ growth potential is scaling up operations. Most businesses go into expansion mode when they find an avenue to tap into captive demand.

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

Nischal Shetty / Exchanges, government and security agencies need to work closely to create a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency market

Advertisement
/