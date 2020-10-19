Amid Ongoing Standoff With China, Australia To Join Malabar Naval Exercise Next Month

Amid the ongoing standoff with China in eastern Ladakh and after much deliberations, Australia is set to join the Malabar Malabar trilateral naval exercise comprising India, Japan and the U.S.

The Malabar exercises will take place in November in the in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

"As India seeks to increase cooperation with other countries in the maritime security domain and in the light of increased defence cooperation with Australia, Malabar 2020 will see the participation of the Australian Navy," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The exercise has been planned on a ‘non-contact - at sea’ format.

"The exercise will strengthen the coordination between the navies of the participating countries," the ministry added.

China has been suspicious about the purpose of the Malabar exercise as it feels that the annual war game is an effort to contain its influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Initially, it was between India and the US. Japan joined in 2015 and now Australia is the latest entrant.

The Malabar series of Naval exercises started in 1992 as a bilateral Indian Navy-US Navy exercise.

This annual exercise has been conducted off the coast of Guam in the Philippine Sea in 2018, off the coast of Japan in 2019, and is expected to be held in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea later this year.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine