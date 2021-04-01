Amid Rising Covid Cases, You’ll Now Have To Pay Entry Fee To Enter Market Areas In Nashik

At a time when authorities are resorting to imposing lockdowns and curfews to contain Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Nashik administration has adopted a different approach to contain the coronavirus menace. They have decided to charge Rs 5 as an entry fee to enter market areas for an hour. “We’re using a different approach to contain Covid-19 spread in Nashik. We are issuing a ticket of Rs 5 per person to enter market area for an hour. It’s an attempt to save the city from entering lockdown,” Deepak Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Nashik City, told news agency ANI.

Nashik district saw a single-day addition of 3,532 new Covid-19 cases and 23 casualties, an official said.

Uddhav Thackeray Seeks Roadmap

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed government officials to draw up a roadmap for the reimposition of a lockdown in the state to control the spread of coronavirus. However, Shiv Sena’s ally, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has opposed the plan saying that shutdown is not a solution and people cannot afford it. Besides, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also expressed concerns over possible state-wide lockdown. If reports are to be believed, a final decision on the same is expected on April 2 after a review meeting.

