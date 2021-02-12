Amid Feud With Twitter, Govt Prepares Draft Rules, Code Of Ethics To Regulate Social Media

In the middle of a huge row with Twitter over the blocking of a number of tweets and accounts, the Centre on Thursday has prepared draft rules to regulate social media, streaming and OTT (Over The Top) platforms, and news-related sites.

The rules revolve around a self-regulatory mechanism that will include a code of ethics and regular compliance reports.

According to reports, the rules mention the need for a chief compliance officer who will respond on a 24×7 basis to any complaint from law enforcement. There will also be a portal dedicated to grievance redressal and an oversight mechanism.

The Centre will “coordinate adherence to code of ethics by publishers and self-regulating bodies” and develop the oversight mechanism.

The draft rules don’t mention any punishment, however, it states that the sites will have 36 hours to remove flagged content.

A secretary-rank officer will have the powers to take action in case of an emergency and place it before the committee within 48 hours, the report stated.

The Central government on Thursday warned social media platforms of strict action for failure to crack down on inflammatory content, saying they have to fully comply with the country’s law.

Earlier, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said social media platforms cannot give differential treatment while handling problems on Capitol Hill and the Red Fort.

