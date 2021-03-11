March 11, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Amid Covid Spurt, Punjab Government Announces Night Curfew In Patiala

Amid Covid Spurt, Punjab Government Announces Night Curfew In Patiala

Punjab is among the six states that are continuing to report a high number of covid cases.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Amid Covid Spurt, Punjab Government Announces Night Curfew In Patiala
Representational
Amid Covid Spurt, Punjab Government Announces Night Curfew In Patiala
outlookindia.com
2021-03-11T19:44:00+05:30

Amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government on Thursday announced a night curfew in Patiala district from March 12.

The Punjab government has decided to impose restrictions between 11 pm and 5 am. However, the state government has exempted the essential services, government officials and medical emergency services from the purview of curfew.

Punjab is among the six states that are continuing to report a high number of covid cases.

Punjab reported 1,036 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the state's caseload to 1,90,647 and the death toll to 5,961, while the Union Territory of Chandigarh recorded 105 fresh infections.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Kedarnath Temple To Reopen For Devotees On May 17, Badrinath On May 18

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Punjab COVID-19 Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Lockdown National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos