Amid Covid Spurt, Punjab Government Announces Night Curfew In Patiala

Amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government on Thursday announced a night curfew in Patiala district from March 12.

The Punjab government has decided to impose restrictions between 11 pm and 5 am. However, the state government has exempted the essential services, government officials and medical emergency services from the purview of curfew.

Punjab is among the six states that are continuing to report a high number of covid cases.

Punjab reported 1,036 new COVID-19 cases and 20 more fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the state's caseload to 1,90,647 and the death toll to 5,961, while the Union Territory of Chandigarh recorded 105 fresh infections.

