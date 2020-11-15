November 15, 2020
Corona
'Nobody Can Take Away My Post as Worker,' Says Sushil Modi Amid Speculation Over Bihar Dy CM's Post

Sushil Modi has been the deputy chief minister of Bihar since 2005 and is known to share a healthy rapport with Nitish Kumar.

PTI 15 November 2020
Sushil Modi
PTI
Amid speculations over who will bag the deputy chief minister's post in the new Bihar government, incumbent Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday said that he will discharge whatever duty is bestowed to him.

A lot of rumours have been doing the rounds as to who will be appointed to the post of deputy CM. A tweet from Sushil Modi further intensified the suspense over the NDA’s next move regarding the appointment.

"The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in the political life of 40 years that no other person got it. I will discharge whatever responsibility is given to me in the future. Nobody can take away (my) post as a worker," he tweeted in Hindi.

One of the other names doing the rounds for the deputy CM post is Kameshwar Choupal, a Dalit MLC whose rose to fame after having laid the foundation stone for the Ram temple at Ayodhya during the 1990s.

Rajnath Singh, flew to Patna earlier today, to oversee the party's activities in the run-up to the government formation in the state.

The BJP has named Tarkishore Prasad as its leader in the state assembly and Renu Devi as his deputy.

