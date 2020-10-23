Amarinder Singh's Son Summoned By ED In Forex Case

Enforcement Directorate has summoned Raninder Singh, son of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, for violation of the Foreign Exchange Mgmt Act (FEMA) in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case.

Quoting sources, PTI said, ED has asked him to appear before them on October 27, in Jalandhar.

