All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived early morning in Himalayan state, which is scheduled to go to polls in February next year, to also inaugurate reconstruction projects worth Rs 400 crore at Kedarnath.

Prime Minister Modi will start his visit with prayers at Kedarnath temple early in the morning, followed by inauguration of Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal, and will subsequently review the ongoing developmental projects.

Prime Minister Modi will unveil the statue and Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya, who revived the Advaita Vedanta philosophy of Hindu religion, which has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

Modi will review and inspect the works along Saraswati Ashtapath.

Saraswati Ghat—where the priests stay is also ready to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

He will inaugurate key infrastructure projects, including Saraswati Retainig Wall Ashtapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Ashtapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini, worth Rs 130 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stones of the second phase of Kedarpuri reconstruction projects worth Rs 150 crore.

He is also scheduled to address a public rally in the state.

Modi will also dedicate the resting place of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath to the nation—the site which has been built after 2013 devastating floods.

The state’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also posted about the PM's scheduled visit on Twitter, stating: “The Samadhi site of Adi Guru Shankaracharya has been completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it tomorrow. Along with this, Saraswati Ghat, the residence of the pilgrimage priests, has also been ready, which will be dedicated tomorrow. PM will reach here at 6:30 am”.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the state comes just before Uttarakhand is scheduled to go for assembly polls.

Earlier, on October 7 Modi had visited the state to inaugurate an oxygen plant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit comes two months before the state is scheduled to go for polls.

The programme assumes significance as the hill state of Uttarakhand, along with Uttar Pradesh and other three states, is heading for assembly polls early next year.