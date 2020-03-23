March 23, 2020
All Domestic Flights Suspended From Wednesday To Contain Coronavirus Spread

Outlook Web Bureau 23 March 2020
The Aviation Ministry on Monday announced that Indian airlines will suspend all domestic operations from Wednesday, March 25, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines will have to land all their domestic passenger flights at destinations by 11.59 pm on Tuesday, the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to issue necessary instructions to stop all flights coming to the state as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

"I would request you to kindly make arrangements to issue necessary instructions to stop all flights coming to West Bengal with immediate effect so that the source of spreading infection is effectively contained and the lockdown in the state is implemented in true letter and spirit," Banerjee wrote.

Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi West Bengal Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

