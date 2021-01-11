All Birds At Kanpur Zoo To Be Killed, Sale Of Meat Prohibited Within 10 Km Radius

The Kanpur zoo has been closed till further notice for visitors and the district administration is on high alert after the bird flu was confirmed in wild chickens found dead in the zoo four days ago.

The zoo had been ordered to kill the birds present in all the enclosures. The area up to one kilometer from the zoo has been declared a containment zone. The sale of meat has been banned within a radius of 10 kilometres.

"Four fowls and two parrots were found dead in the zoo in the last five days. Of these, two birds tested positive," Additional District Magistrate (City) Atul Kumar said.

According to the official, the samples of dead birds were sent to the animal disease laboratory in Bhopal which confirmed the presence of H-5 strain of bird flu in them.

“The zoo has been closed for visitors and morning walkers. The hospital enclosure where the infected birds had been placed has also been shut down," Kumar said.

An official said in the evening that nearly 50 birds have been culled in the district during a drive.

An area of 10 kilometres around the zoo has been cordoned off and declared containment zone for an indefinite period by the authorities and shops selling chicken and eggs there have been asked to down shutters for an indefinite period, an official said.

"We have imposed an indefinite ban on the transportation and entry of poultry products including live birds, unprocessed poultry meat in the district as a precautionary measure," District Magistrate Alok Tiwari said.

"We have taken the decisions after marathon discussion with the officials of Kanpur zoo, health department, animal husbandry and veterinary doctors," he said.

Meanwhile, section 144 of CrPC has been imposed to curb the spread of bird flu in the district, Kumar said.

The process of disinfecting all poultry farms in the radius of one kilometre of the zoo has started and teams have been formed to inspect shops selling raw chicken and mutton, he said.

Strict instructions have also been issued to make adequate arrangements for the disposal of dead birds, he added.

"We have also issued an advisory to keep a strict watch on unusual sickness or mortality in poultry birds and wild or migratory birds," the ADM said.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine