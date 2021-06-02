Airbus Delivers 36 Tonnes Of Additional Medical Equipment To India For Covid Relief

Airbus, the world’s largest airliner manufacturer, has doubled down on its response to the COVID-19 crisis in India, delivering more than 36 tonnes of additional medical equipment and deploying humanitarian flights to move supplies from abroad as well as within the country.

Airbus has delivered oxygen plants, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, BPAP breathing machines and mobile intensive care units (ICUs) to the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), the nodal agency for handling of international aid, further boosting its individual contribution to the global humanitarian effort to tackle the second wave of COVID-19 infection in India.

An official statement issued by Airbus has said an A350 test aircraft delivered a part of the consignment comprising oxygen concentrators and ventilators from Airbus’ headquarters in Toulouse, France, on Wednesday. The remaining materials are sourced from India. The latest contribution comprises two oxygen generator plants, 250 oxygen concentrators, 30 ventilators, 100 BPAP breathing machines and four ICUs-on-wheels.

“Airbus stands behind India in solidarity and service. Our focus is to support not only our employees, customers, and partners but also as many people of India as we can,” said Rémi Maillard, President and MD of Airbus India & South Asia. “This is our common fight against the virus and we at Airbus are committed to doing our best to help in these challenging times for India and the world.”

“The crisis is still unfolding. Its fallout will have to be managed over the coming many months,” Maillard said.

This is Airbus’ second tranche of support to India. The Company has already contributed with funds to a consolidated response coordinated by the French embassy in India, which included the delivery of eight large oxygen generators, ventilators, electric syringe pumps, anti-bacterial filters and patient circuits as part of a 28-tonne consignment. Much of the equipment has been deployed, and it is helping save hundreds of lives across India. Airbus Foundation has secured helicopter flight hours to move aid within India.

