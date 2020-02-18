After Prashant Kishor's 'Gandhi-Godse' Barb, JD(U) Says His Views 'Not Significant'

Soon after poll stratigist-turned-politician Prashant Kishior, who was expelled from the Janata Dal (United) launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the party hit back at the pollster, saying "his views are not significant".

"Prashant Kishor is not a political personality. His views are not that significant," said senior JD-U leader K.C. Tyagi. Former JD-U spokesperson Ajay Alok too hit out at Kishor for targeting the Bihar Chief Minister while calling him a "father figure".

Expelled Janata Dal-United Vice President and top election strategist Kishor on Tuesday launched a direct attack on Nitish Kumar saying the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and that of his killer, Nathuram Godse, cannot go hand-in-hand.

Attacking the JD-U chief, Kishor said: "Nitishji does not need to stay in the NDA coalition."

He said there have been many discussions between him and Nitish Kumar about the party's ideology. "Nitishji always told us that the party can never leave the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. But now the party is with those who are soft on Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse. For me Gandhiji and Godse cannot go hand-in-hand," he said.

Kishor, along with senior JD-U leader Pavan Varma were expelled on January 29 for questioning the party's stand over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The poll stratisgt-turned-politician challenged the Bihar CM and his cabinet to hold a debate with him on the issue of Bihar's development.

"I urge Nitish Kumar or any of his ministers to debate with me in open forum on data points pertaining to Bihar's development," he said.

The Janata Dal (United) last month expelled Kishor and Pavan Varma from the party for indulging in "anti party activities".

A JD (U) statement, issued by party's chief general secretary K C Tyagi, had said that these two were "acting against party's decisions as well as its functioning" which amounted to breach of discipline.

The party also accused Kishor of using "insulting words" against the Bihar chief minister.

Kishor had been rankling the BJP for quite some time, questioning JD(U)'s decision to support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament and insisting that the JD(U) contest a significantly higher number of seats than the saffron party in the assembly polls in Bihar due later this year.

(With IANS Inputs)