February 10, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  After Omar Abdullah And Mehbooba Mufti, Another Kashmiri Leader Booked Under PSA

After Omar Abdullah And Mehbooba Mufti, Another Kashmiri Leader Booked Under PSA

In the last five days, six mainstream leaders from the region belonging to National Conference and People's Democratic Party (PDP) have been slapped with PSA, which allows detention of any individual for up to two years without a trial or charge.

IANS 10 February 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
After Omar Abdullah And Mehbooba Mufti, Another Kashmiri Leader Booked Under PSA
Security personnel stand guard in the Valley. (PTI)
After Omar Abdullah And Mehbooba Mufti, Another Kashmiri Leader Booked Under PSA
outlookindia.com
2020-02-10T19:52:44+0530

Hilal Akbar Lone, National Conference (NC) leader and son of party MP Muhammad Akbar Lone, was on Monday booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

In the last five days, six mainstream leaders from the region belonging to National Conference and People's Democratic Party (PDP) have been slapped with PSA, which allows detention of any individual for up to two years without a trial or charge.

The total number of mainstream leaders booked under the detention law has now mounted to seven.

On Thursday, two former Chief Ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- were booked under PSA.

Earlier, NC leader Ali Muhammad Sagar and senior PDP leader Sartaj Madni were booked under PSA.

On Saturday, senior PDP leader and former minister Naeem Akhter was also booked under the same law.

Around 50 politicians, including three former Chief Ministers -- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, were placed under detention on August 5 last year when Article 370 was abrogated and the erstwhile state of J&K was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Next Story >>

Opposition Parties Ask Govt To File Review Plea Against SC Order On Quota

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

IANS Omar Abdullah Mehbooba Mufti New Delhi Srinagar Article 370 abrogation PSA National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos