After Lok Sabha Debacle, NCP Not To Allay with Congress In Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ganesh Naik on Saturday said that his party won't ally with Congress in the forthcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Naik also put to rest the speculation that NCP might merge with Congress, saying there was no question of the same, adding there was no such discussion even during the party meeting on Saturday.

The NCP held an emergency meeting today to look into the reasons leading to a massive defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra. Party president Sharad Pawar chaired the meeting in Mumbai.

Naik said that the representation of the youth in the Assembly polls, Lok Sabha debacle and whether or not the NCP should ally with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) were part of the agenda.

"We met to discuss our performance in Lok Sabha elections. On making Prakash Ambedkar's party VBA an ally, leaders were of different opinions. Some of them are against the idea as they believe that the party works to divide Bahaujan votes against us. But another group of leaders feels they should be made a part of the alliance in assembly polls," he added.

The Shiv Sena-BJP juggernaut had run over the Congress-NCP combine in Maharashtra with the former winning 41 of the 48 seats in the state. The Congress-NCP coalition could win only 5.

(With inputs from ANI)