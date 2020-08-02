After Amit Shah, UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh Tests Covid Positive

August 02, 2020
Corona
Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh's tweet came minutes after Amit Shah said he had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 August 2020
UP BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh
Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday said he has tested positive for Coronavirus, minutes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he has also tested positive for the virus.

Singh requested the people who had come in his contact to quarantine themselves as per the guidelines and get tested for Coronavirus.

On the advice of a doctor, Singh said, "I am currently home quarantined at my residence. I request all the citizens to take full care and strictly follow the guidelines of the government."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun, the only woman cabinet minister in the state, died of COVID-19 at a hospital. She was 62.

 

