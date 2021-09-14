Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Actress And MP Nusrat Jahan Refuses To Name The Father Of Her Child

Actress And MP Nusrat Jahan Refuses To Name The Father Of Her Child

Actress And MP Nusrat Jahan Refuses To Name The Father Of Her Child
Nusrat Jahan

The single mothers of Kolkata have come out in support of Nusrat Jahan.

Trending

Actress And MP Nusrat Jahan Refuses To Name The Father Of Her Child
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T10:07:57+05:30
Lachmi Deb Roy
Lachmi Deb Roy

Lachmi Deb Roy

More stories from Lachmi Deb Roy
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 10:07 am

Ever since her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain, Trinamool Congress MP and popular Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan has been surrounded with controversies. Her estranged husband expressed his best wishes for the new-born. But Jahan was in the news because people were interested in knowing who the father of the baby is. According to reports she refused to answer the question that netizens asked as to who is the father of the baby. She did mention that it feels great becoming a mother and that it’s a great feeling bringing up a child.

In a press conference recently Jahan said, “It is very easy to put a black spot on the character of the person by asking vague questions as to who the father is of the child.” Earlier Jahan had mentioned that her marriage with now estranged husband Nikhil Jain is not legal in India. Jahan and businessman Jain had a destination wedding at Bodrum in Turkey in 2019. She said that since the two got married in Turkey their marriage was according to Turkish Law and is not valid in India. She also mentioned that since no registration of their marriage happened so technically, they were not married and they were just live-in partners. Jahan was also linked up with Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta.

According to reports the single mothers of Kolkata have come out in support of Nusrat Jahan. Single mothers feel that mothers have every right to not disclose the name of the father. In response to the critics who are questioning as to who is the father of the baby, Jahan took to social media to say, “Don’t take criticism from people you won’t take advice from (sic.).” Furthermore, without sharing details, she said in the caption that her picture in the post was clicked by “daddy”.

“#newrole #newmommylife #newlook pic courtesy: Daddy,” Nusrat’s caption reads.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps)

Nusrat Jahan was seen accompanied to the hospital with her rumoured boyfriend Yash Dasgupta and after the birth of her child.

Tags

Lachmi Deb Roy Nusrat Jahan Kolkata Trinamool Congress (TMC) Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Coldplay, BTS Collaborating For A New Song

Coldplay, BTS Collaborating For A New Song

'Schitt's Creek' Cast, Kaley Cuco And Hailee Steinfeld To Be Presenters At the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

Jennifer Aniston Calls Dating Rumours With ‘Friends’ Co-star David Schwimmer ‘Bizzare’

Samantha Prabhu Ignores Naga Chaitanya Fueling Divorce Rumours After She Praises Only Sai Pallavi In ‘Love Story’ Trailer

Is Nagarjuna helping Naga Chaitanya And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Steer Clear Of Getting Divorced?

Daisy Shah: It’s Heart-Breaking To See Broken Ganesha Idols Wash Away At The Shore

‘Because I Am A Nationalist’, Kangana Ranaut On Simi Garewal’s 'Thalaivii' Tweet

Marrying Nick Jonas Has Made Me Calmer, He's My Cheerleader: Priyanka Chopra

Photo Gallery

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ganesh Chaturthi: TV Celebs Request Fans To Celebrate But With Caution

Ganesh Chaturthi: TV Celebs Request Fans To Celebrate But With Caution

Ryan Reynolds Reveals What Made Him Say A Yes To ‘Free Guy’

Ryan Reynolds Reveals What Made Him Say A Yes To ‘Free Guy’

Ronit Roy: People Thought That I Was A Difficult Actor To Work With

Ronit Roy: People Thought That I Was A Difficult Actor To Work With

'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' Actor Shaheer Sheikh: Childbirth Is The Biggest Miracle

'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' Actor Shaheer Sheikh: Childbirth Is The Biggest Miracle

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi To Attend First-Ever In-Person Quad Summit At White House On Sept 24

PM Modi To Attend First-Ever In-Person Quad Summit At White House On Sept 24

Outlook Web Desk / The Summit will also be attended by Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga, the White House announced on Monday.

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K

UNHRC Criticises India For Pressure On Journalists, Use Of UAPA, Communication Blackouts In J&K

Harish Manav / The UNHRC Chief described the use of UAPA in India as ‘worrying’ and said hundreds of people remain in detention for exercising their right to the freedom of expression.

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Why Is Urban Company Bringing Back Services It Had Discontinued

Kamalika Ghosh / Generally, a marker for a business’ growth potential is scaling up operations. Most businesses go into expansion mode when they find an avenue to tap into captive demand.

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

India Needs A Regulatory Framework Fast To Reap Crypto Gains

Nischal Shetty / Exchanges, government and security agencies need to work closely to create a regulatory framework for the cryptocurrency market

Advertisement
/