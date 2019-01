Achieved 10% Quota For Economically Weaker Sections Due To Political Will Of My Govt: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the Constitutional amendment to provide 10 percent reservation to economically poor in the general category was achieved due to the political will of his government.

The reservation would be implemented from this academic year, he said.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 1500 bed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Science and Research, Modi said the economic reservation has been given without impacting the existing social reservations.

"The new reservation will be implemented in 40,000 colleges across 900 universities in the country from this academic year. The number of seats will be increased by 10 percent," he said.

Modi said his government was committed to providing equal opportunities to all sections of the society.

The Institute will be linked to the Ayushman Bharat scheme so that poor people can avail medical facilities free of cost, he said.

In 100 days, seven lakh poor people have received treatment under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushmaan Bharat scheme, he said.

This will be the first government hospital to have a helipad, he said, adding the new medical facility will help boost the health sector in the state.

"Cleanliness and health-care have always been the prime agenda of Ahmedabad municipal corporation since the time Sardar Patel was the mayor. The hospital project started in 2012 and I am mesmerised by the way it has turned out to be," he said.

