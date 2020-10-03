AIIMS Panel Rules Out Murder In SSR Death Case: Report

In recent developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, reports have emerged that doctors at Delhi’s AIIMS have claimed that the late Bollywood actor was not murdered but committed suicide.

NDTV has reported that a team of doctors from AIIMS told the CBI that the AIIMS panel has concurred with the opinion of the Mumbai hospital that carried out the autopsy of the late actor. The Mumbai hospital's autopsy had found "asphyxia due to hanging" as the cause of death.

According to sources, the CBI is likely to probe the actor’s death as “abetment to suicide.” CBI sources have reportedly told NDTV, "So far, no evidence has come up to prove it to be a case of murder. If during the course of investigation, we get any evidence, murder charge will be added. For now, abetment to suicide and other charges in the FIR are being probed."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment of June 14.

