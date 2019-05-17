'Ab Ki Baar 300 Paar, Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar': PM Modi At His Last Election Rally In MP

"Ab ki baar, 300 paar" (This time, it will be 300 plus), roared Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an election rally in Khargone In Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Asserting that the ongoing Lok Sabha battle was to decide the future of not a political party, but the country, he said he expected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win more than 300 seats.

"This election is unprecedented because it is being fought not for a party but for the country. The seven phases of polling are being called 'exhausting', but the excitement of the tribals to vote has given it a new colour," Modi said.

Taking a dig at political pundits, he said: "Experts sitting in Delhi are calling the election long, exhaustive and boring. These tired people should spend some time among the tribals. They would not just get rejuvenated but also gain a new understanding of the mind of the country.”

"The entire country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Kamrup is saying, 'Once more Modi sarkaar'. And over the past three or four days, I've been repeatedly hearing, 'Ab ki baar 300 paar'," he said.

"My government's commitment towards ending terrorism and Naxalism are getting public support. People are happy that India now enters enemy territory to take on terrorists," he added.

(IANS)